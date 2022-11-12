Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.95-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Crocs by 43.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

