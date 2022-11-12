Cronos One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.23 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $52.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00065167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022611 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

