Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.35) on Friday. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 96.75 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £97.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 441.47.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

