Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Crystal Amber Fund stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.35) on Friday. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 96.75 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £97.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 441.47.
