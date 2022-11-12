CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 33.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 534,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 132,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 million. Research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

