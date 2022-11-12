CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $179.74.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,777,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

