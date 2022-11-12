CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 178.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,701. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

