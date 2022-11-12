CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

