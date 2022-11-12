CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.90 million-$176.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.86 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $160.03. 948,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

