Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 128.5% in October

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the October 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,974.0 days.

Shares of CYFWF remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

