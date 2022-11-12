Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 128.5% in October

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the October 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,974.0 days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
Shares of CYFWF remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyfrowy Polsat (CYFWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.