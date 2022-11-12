Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.91 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and $412.38 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00588021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.68 or 0.30629060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,903,773,305 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

