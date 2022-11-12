Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,004. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.