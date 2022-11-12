Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €9.30

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to €9.30 ($9.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

