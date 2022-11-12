DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Barclays

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($63.90) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($86.36) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,642 ($76.48).

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 108 ($1.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,515 ($51.99). 299,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,460 ($51.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($75.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,428.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,767.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,195.20.

DCC Cuts Dividend

About DCC

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 60.04 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. DCC’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

