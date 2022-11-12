DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Barclays

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($63.90) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($86.36) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,642 ($76.48).
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 108 ($1.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,515 ($51.99). 299,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,460 ($51.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($75.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,428.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,767.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,195.20.
DCC Cuts Dividend
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
