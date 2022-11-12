DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DCP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,893. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.55.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DCP Midstream

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.