Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the October 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 7.0 %

DCRDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,940. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRDW. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC lifted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter.

