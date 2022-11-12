Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Down 34.5% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $98.29 million and $644,047.18 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00055327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

