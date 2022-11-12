Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 172.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

