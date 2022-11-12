DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $7,729.24 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

