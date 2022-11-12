DeltaFi Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,332.15 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00587596 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.64 or 0.30606909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

