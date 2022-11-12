dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. dentalcorp traded as low as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 126195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.
DNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
Insider Activity
In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
