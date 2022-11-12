dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. dentalcorp traded as low as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 126195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

DNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

Insider Activity

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

