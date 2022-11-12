Dero 1-Day Volume Reaches $212,389.42 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00026673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $58.55 million and $212,389.42 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00355479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00122483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00765568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00607021 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00239614 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,022,844 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

