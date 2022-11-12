Dero Price Down 11.6% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $58.11 million and $266,559.08 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00026436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,879.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00359416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00121925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00751942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00607364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,022,130 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

