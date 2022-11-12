Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 784,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.