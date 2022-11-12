Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 111.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 111,709,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,200,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

