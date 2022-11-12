Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $29.77 on Friday, reaching $528.53. 2,193,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,286. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

