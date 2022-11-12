Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.53. 1,031,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

