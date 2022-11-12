Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

