Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 33,090,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

