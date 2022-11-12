Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.29. 3,734,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,078. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

