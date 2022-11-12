Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 225

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.19) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.36) to GBX 279 ($3.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

