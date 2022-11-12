Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Price Target to €10.50

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.70 ($9.70) to €10.50 ($10.50) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNCDY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

