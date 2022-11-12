Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Price Target to €10.50

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.70 ($9.70) to €10.50 ($10.50) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
BNCDY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNCDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.