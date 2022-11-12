Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

HEN3 opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

