Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday.

DPW stock opened at €39.45 ($39.45) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($41.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.07 and its 200 day moving average is €36.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

