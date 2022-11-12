Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($29.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.8 %

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.55 ($0.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €18.86 ($18.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,515,873 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.55. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.13).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.