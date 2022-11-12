Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Digi International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

