Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stephens

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 611,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

