Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stephens

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.
Digi International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 611,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.
Institutional Trading of Digi International
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.