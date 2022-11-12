Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Digi International Stock Up 1.7 %

DGII stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.