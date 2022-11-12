Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Digi International Stock Up 1.7 %
DGII stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
