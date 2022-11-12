Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dino Polska from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.