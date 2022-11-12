Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Disco Stock Up 4.4 %
DSCSY traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 10,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $63.54.
Disco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.