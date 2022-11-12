Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Up 4.4 %

DSCSY traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 10,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

