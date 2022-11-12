Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,607,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

