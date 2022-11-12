Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 5.4% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.14. 1,621,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,681. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

