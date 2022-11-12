Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:DRPRF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

