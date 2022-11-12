Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE D.UN opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The company has a market cap of C$765.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$30.53.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. In the last quarter, insiders bought 245,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,867.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

