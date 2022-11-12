Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE SITE opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.