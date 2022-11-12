Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.31 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,858.97 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

