Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.48 Million in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 118.3% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

