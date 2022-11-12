Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,311 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.