Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

