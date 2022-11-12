Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,042 shares of company stock worth $876,146. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $35.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.