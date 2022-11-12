Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 5.3 %

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

